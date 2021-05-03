Keep in Touch – Update Information with FEMA to Avoid Delays
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky homeowners and renters who registered for FEMA disaster assistance for help after the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14 should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster assistance process stays on track.
FEMA has already provided nearly $870,000 in grants to homeowners and renters in Kentucky for damage and needs not covered by insurance.
Survivors should update contact information as soon as possible because FEMA may need to reach them to perform virtual home inspections or get additional information.
FEMA encourages survivors to request direct deposits of disaster assistance to their checking or savings accounts. Survivors should let FEMA know as soon as possible of any changes to their banking information.
It’s important to note that FEMA disaster assistance checks cannot be forwarded. If you cannot access your home address, you can request the postal service to hold your mail.
Survivors who registered with FEMA may update contact information the following ways:
• Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov
• Downloading the FEMA app
• Calling 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
• Disaster survivors who are deaf, have a speech or hearing disability and use TTY may call 800-462-7585.
• Disaster survivors who use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) may call 800-621-3362.
Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA is able to contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
###
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish)
FEMA's mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.