The family of Vanessa Baker, 60, of Lower River Caney, still has hope that she will be found. Baker has been missing from her Breathitt County home since the horrendous July flood.
Anthony Mullins, Baker’s nephew, and pastor of County Line Community Church, says everyone is still praying they find her and hasn’t lost hope.
“I just pray that we can locate her, and then our family can have some closure and at least know where she is. We’ve kept our hope in the Lord and I’m still praying that we find her,” said Mullins.
Efforts to find the long-time school secretary are still ongoing. Mullins states that several organizations and individuals have assisted with the search and continue to do so. “They have done an awesome job in trying to find her, but please pray for our family.”
The search for Baker and Nancy Cundiff, 29, resumed on Saturday, August 13, 2022, according to the Breathitt County Emergency Management team. The search for the unaccounted-for women took place at the 476 and Lower River Caney areas. Teams from several counties assisted the Kentucky State Police and canine units from the Kentucky Search Dog Association. The searchers did reveal that they found a few “hot spots” or places of interest and will continue to mark those areas in order to search them more thoroughly.
Future searches will proceed as the teams begin to use heavy equipment to better assist them in the flood ravaged areas. Jackson fire officials say that the search will last however long it takes to find the two missing women.
