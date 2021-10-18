Kelly Collins, 73, Clayhole passed away Friday, October 15, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late Bill and Lucy Mullins Collins. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Turner. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Collins; son, John Collins; stepdaughters, Christy(Chris) Sizemore, Lisa Smith, Cynthia Noble, Rebecca McIntosh; grandchildren, Austin(Bethany) Lovins, Allyson(Chris) Neace, Whitney Collins, Kelsea Collins, Jordan Noble, Christopher(Nancy) Noble, Jarrod(Becky) Noble; thirteen great grandchildren. Funeral Monday, October 18, 12:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clay Gross officiating. Burial in the Noble Family Cemetery at Riley Branch, Clayhole. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Oct 18
Service
Monday, October 18, 2021
1:00PM
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
