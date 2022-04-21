Kelly Ritchie

Kelly Ritchie, age 80, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Laurel Heights Home in London, KY of an extended illness.-He was born October 3, 1941, at Southfork in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Baylis and Millie Jones Ritchie.-He was a retired security guard and was a Sergeant E-5 in the US Army during the Vietnam War.-Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: J B Ritchie; James Ritchie, and Arlie Ritchie.-His sisters: Pearlie Ritchie, Mina Ritchie, and Geneva Clemons.-Survivors include his wife: Dolores Ritchie of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Leatha Marie Ritchie (Johnny Johnson) and Sandra Jean Ritchie (Kevin Winkler); both of Jackson, KY. Sons: Dewayne Kevin Ritchie; Anthony (Katie) Ritchie and Christopher Douglas Ritchie all of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Vinnie “Kitty” Litterell of Winchester, KY; Ida Hardin of Berea, KY; Irene Wilson of Campton, KY.-His brother: Beckham (Hazel) Ritchie of Winchester, KY.: Five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm with James Southwood officiaint.-Burial in the Ben Smith Cemetery, Hwy 1098 Southfork, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Cautionary measures are to still be observed at the present due to COVID.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Ritchie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you