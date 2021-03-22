Kelly Watkins Jr.

Kelly D. Watkins, Jr., age 74, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Hazard Nursing Home in Hazard, KY.-He was born February 18, 1947, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Kelly and Emma Lewis Watkins.- He was also preceded in death by a son: Samuel Watkins.-He is survived by a daughter: Emma Watkins of Louisville, KY.- One brother: James Cohen (Jeannie) Watkins of Jackson, KY.-Two grandchildren: Jake Watkins and Brett Harvey.-No services will be held.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
