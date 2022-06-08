Kelsey’s On Main a staple in downtown Jackson will be temporarily closing its doors as owner Kelsey Sebastian embarks on a new career.
“As I begin a new adventure as the Family and Consumer Science Agent with the Perry County Extension Office, Kelsey’s will be on a temporary hiatus. This is not a goodbye, it’s a see you soon! Thank you for all your support over the last 8 years and after we restructure, we will return,” explained Sebastian.
Kelsey’s remaining schedule and hours are as follows:
June 8th-10th 11am-2pm
June 14th-17th 11am-2pm
June 19th-12pm-2pm (Italian Buffet/Father’s Day)
Closed June 20th-TBD
