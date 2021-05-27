Kenneth Caudill Sr.

Kenneth Ray Caudill Sr., age 63, of Jackson, Kentucky, departed this earthly life Tuesday May 25, 2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kenneth was born on November 30, 1957 to the late Clark Caudill Sr. and Lillie Slone Caudill. He was a retired Coal Miner.

Kenneth is survived by two sons; Kenneth Ray Jr., (Kayla) Caudill of Georgetown, Kentucky and Travis James "TJ" (Peyton) Caudill of Jackson, Kentucky, one sister; Barbara Barnett of Jackson, Kentucky, five grandchildren; Zackary Caudill, Jaden Caudill, Jaxon James Caudill, Kyra Caudill, Kayden Caudill, and a host of other nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Lillie Slone Caudill and one brother Clark Caudill Jr.

Funeral Services will be conducted at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Friday May 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM with George Spicer officiating Kenneth will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery with TJ Caudill, Kenny Caudill, Bobby Turner, Carl Ritchie Jr., Shawn Ritchie, Nick Caudill, Wesley Caudill, James Kincannon and David Kincannon serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held Friday May 28, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with a private service at 2:00 PM at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel.

Service information

May 28
Visitation
Friday, May 28, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
May 28
Service
Friday, May 28, 2021
3:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
