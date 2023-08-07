Kenneth Dale White, age 66, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Saturday August 5, 2023 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Kenneth was born on June 27, 1957 to the late James and Eliza Mullins White. He was a retired Railroad Employee and Army Veteran.
Kenneth is survived by His Wife; Glory Fugate White of Lost Creek, Kentucky, One Daughter; Vicie (Jeremy) Pelfrey of Sulphur Gap, Kentucky, Two Sons; Lloyd (Brooke) White of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Kenneth White Jr. of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Six Grandchildren; Jake Strong, Racheal White, Lexi White(mother Sarah Fox) McKenna White, Aubree Pelfrey, Lloyd White, Three Sisters; Vicie (Aaron) White, Dorothy White, Loucreasia White, Four Brothers; Wayne White, Jimbo White, Ossie White, Paul White, A Host of Nieces, Nephew, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his Parents; James and Eliza Mullins White, StepMother Nellie White, Brothers; Lloyd White, Delbert(Edith) White, Sister-In-Law; Joyce White, Two Nephews; Shain Fugate and Charles White.
Funeral Services for Kenneth Dale White will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Thursday August 10, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Dan White officiating. Kenneth will be laid to rest in the White- Mullins Cemetery in River Caney, Kentucky with Elijah Fugate, Jeremy Pelfrey, Lloyd White, Kenneth White, Richard White, Delbert White, James White, Delbert White Jr., Austin White, Cody White and Mark White serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 9, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.