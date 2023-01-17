Kenneth Hurt, age 52, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born February 21, 1970 in Lexington, KY and was the son of the late George Fugate and Adelia Childers Strong. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Emme Jo Hurt. His stepson: John Raymond Hardin. Two brothers: Henry Hurt and Ricky Napier. He is survived by his fiancee: April Prater of Jackson, KY; One daughter: Natasha Sue Hurt (Corbett) of Jackson, KY; Three sons: Joshua Hurt (Danielle) of Marion, KY; Kenneth Ray Hurt (Sheeny) and Anthony Mason Prater both of Jackson, KY; Two stepsons: Corbett Prater and Ty Hayes both of Jackson, KY; Two grandsons: Dyson Prater and Jordan Prater both of Jackson, KY; Four sisters: Marie Parks of Salt Lick, KY; Stella Hurt of Wilmore, KY; Dawn Fugate and Nancy Fugate both of Jackson, KY. Four brothers: Andrew Hurt of Jackson, KY; Edward Hurt of Knox, IN; Lacy Miller of Lafayette, IN; Gobel Fugate of Clayhole, KY. His mother in law: Clarinda Clemons. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the South Fork United Baptist Church, Hwy 1098, Jackson, KY with Justin Smith and John Marcum officiating. Burial in the Howard Cemetery, Wilstacy, KY. Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 3:00 pm at the church with visitation on Thursday with additional services at 6:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
