Kenneth Ray Creech, age 65, of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday July 13, 2022 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Kenneth was born on June 4, 1958 to the late Shelby and Polly Ross Creech. He was An Employee for Lee County as an Assistant Foreman.
Kenneth is survived by One Daughter; Amanda Creech of Beattyville, Kentucky, Four Brothers; Ola Creech, Alan Dale Creech, Glen Creech, and Earnie Creech all of Beattyville, Kentucky, Two Sisters; Virginia Creech and June Creech both of Beattyville, Kentucky.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his Wife; Thelma Donathan Creech, Parents; Shelby and Polly Ross Creech, Brother; Lloyd Creech.
Funeral Services for Kenneth Ray Creech will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 12:00 P.M. with Eulogy by Chuck Caudill. Kenneth will be laid to rest in the Creech-Abner Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky.
