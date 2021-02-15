Kenneth Ray Jett, age 75 of PeaRidge Rd. Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his residence.
Kenneth was born February 12, 1945 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Seldon and Carmel Little Jett. He was retired from Central Screw Factory and Franklin County Public Schools after 19 years of service in the Maintenance Department, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Frankfort, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy Jett of Frankfort, Kentucky; two sons, Kenneth Wayne (Debbie) Jett of Lexington, Indiana and Roy William "Bub" (Rita) Jett of Austin, Indiana; one stepson, Chris (Melissa) Long of Frankfort, Kentucky; one brother, Bennie Curtis (Yvonne) Jett of Midway, Kentucky; one sister, Connie Irene Jett Lovins of Frankfort, Kentucky; two grandsons, Travis Dewayne Jett of Lexington, Indiana and Kyle William Jett of Austin, Indiana; one step-granddaughter, Katherine Marie Long (Marcus) Perry of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Seldon and Carmel Little Jett, Kenneth was proceeded in death by one brother, Donnie Daniel Jett, one sister, Debra Lynn Jett, and one step-sister, Anna Watkins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021 with Rev. Jeff Mullins officiating. Kenneth will be laid to rest in the Jett Cemetery at Oakdale, Kentucky. Pallbearers include, Kenneth Wayne Jett, Roy William Jett, Travis Dewayne Jett, Kyle William Jett, James Brandon Lovins, and Chris Long with Honorary Pallbearers, Robert Johnson Jr., AG Bishop, Sam Gross, Donnie Glenn Jett, Mike Jett, and Jeffrery Jett.
