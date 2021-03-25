Kenneth Ray Noble

Kenneth Ray Noble, age 72, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born May 14, 1948, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late John Brown and Alpha Allen Noble.-He was also preceded in death by one sister: Connie Sue Noble and one brother: Wayne Lee Noble.-He is survived by two sisters: Carol Hampton of Jackson, KY; Diane (Ronnie) Baker of Hamilton, OH.- A niece: Trinity Hughes of OH; Nephew: Ronnie Wayne Baker of OH.- Special friends: Kathern Cockerham and George Fugate of Jackson, KY.- Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Noble Cemetery in Jackson, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

