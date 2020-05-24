Kennie Carpenter Jr., age 72 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.
Kennie was born on May 12, 1948 to the late Kennie Sr. and Laura Morris Carpenter. He was a coal employee and served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran, 1966-1969.
He is survived by one son: Kennie Carpenter III of Jackson, Kentucky; two brothers: William Carpenter of Jackson, Kentucky and Dwight (Teresa) Carpenter of Jackson, Kentucky; five sisters: Susie Yosick of Ohio, Faye Shepherd of Jackson, Kentucky, Gladys Howard of Ohio, Jacqueline Carpenter of Jackson, Kentucky, and Judy (Bill) Smith of Jackson, Kentucky; special friends: Paula Watts, Angie Adams, Alex (Tracy) Leontiev of Lexington, Kentucky, and Alev (Larry) Lundsford of Lexington, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Kennie Sr. and Laura Morris Carpenter, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Steele Carpenter, brothers, Floyd Carpenter, John C. Carpenter, Bill, Carpenter, Squire Carpenter, and Don Carpenter, and sisters, Ida Ritchie, Dovie Whitaker, Dosha Fugate, Sarah Fensch, and Marie Carpenter.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will take place at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Malcolm Slone officiating and eulogy by Angie Adams.
