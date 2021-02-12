Kentucky Boogaloo Bois in custody in Louisville

FBI makes a couple of Kentucky arrests
Two Kentuckians believed associated with a group believed instrumental to the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
The Times-Voice has seen a breaking press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. According to the release, Federal authorities arrested two Kentucky men believed to be members of the far-right, extremist group, the Boogaloo Bois. One of the two is believed to be connected with a riot that broke out in Louisville, Ky., on January 6, 2021.
According to the release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), John Subleski, 32, and Adam Turner, 35, were both arrested yesterday (February 11, 2021) by the Louisville Division of the FBI. It is believed the January 6 riot in Louisville, Kentucky may even be connected to the insurrection occurring the same day in Washington D.C.
Subleski is charged with "using a facility of interstate commerce" to incite a riot and "committing an act of violence in furtherance of a riot." According to a criminal complaint referenced by the FBI in the press release, in concert with the riots that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan, 6, Subleski incited a riot in Louisville, Ky., communicating via social media that it was “Time to storm LMPD.”
Subleski's group is also accused of pointing firearms at the driver of a vehicle, blocking intersections and barricading a number of roads. The complaint alleges that later in the evening, the man is seen on video firing his weapon at a vehicle that drove through the group's barricades. He then fled the scene.
Subleski is a member of a militia called the "United Pharaoh's Guard" which aligns itself with the Boogaloo Bois, the DOJ states. According to the DOJ, Turner, who also identifies as part of the UPG, confronted a police officer while traveling through St. Matthews, Ky., during a protest caravan on December 25, 2020.
The DOJ said during the confrontation, Turner was carrying an "AR-pistol" and another handgun. He was eventually arrested for “menacing and resisting arrest.”
Turner made several social media posts after the arrest on Facebook and Twitter continuing to threaten police officers, according to the DOJ. Both Subleski and Turner are scheduled for a detention hearing on February 17, 2021.
If convicted, they face up to 60-months in prison and a fine up to $250,000. Federal time is served day-for-day, unlike state offenders who, based on their criminal histories or lack, are permitted parole eligibility upon the service of a percentage of the entire sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.