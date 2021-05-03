4-Area Players Selected with One an Alternate
Sawyer Hall, Kory Combs, Kylan Combs make the regular roster
Jack Whaley Long, coming off injury, selected an ‘alternate’
The Kentucky Future Stars have announced rosters for the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade teams set to battle Tennessee Future Stars this coming June at a yet to be determined location in Tennessee. The rosters have some local flare if you follow Breathitt County football.
Kylan Combs made the 6th grade roster as an “athlete” and Jack Whaley Long was selected a 6th-grade alternate, one of only 9-so selected from across Kentucky. Sawyer Hall and Kory Combs both made the 8th-grade Future Stars team.
This is a considerable achievement for these young men. The Future Stars team is roundly considered to be the very best football players and prospects in their respective graduating classes from across Kentucky and were selected from 4-regional combines at which players had to demonstrate certain football-related skills to gain selection.
We called Kentucky Prep Gridiron and talked to Greg Gough about the meaning of these selections. “Future Stars is the pinnacle of football at the middle-school level in the commonwealth. It yearly picks the very best among the players who tryout.”
“All three of the players on the regular rosters should be mighty proud,” Gough told us. “We have earmarked Sawyer Hall, Kory Combs, and Kylan Combs as three guys at the very top, Kentucky-wide, in the ’25, ’26, and ’27 classes (Hall is “Re-Doing” his 8th grade year and has reclassified as a ’26).”
Gough continued, “Jack Long is coming off significant injury. To go from being literally creamed by a Little Debbie box-truck, through major surgery, to performing well enough to be selected an alternate on the 6th-grade Future Stars team several months later is really remarkable. We are sure, at KPGFootball, Breathitt County is equally proud of him.”
We talked with the Times-Voice’s Fletcher Long who attended the Lexington-area tryout. He told us, “Well, everyone around knows, from both FBU-select and the ‘Battle of the Regions,’ how special of talents the Combs are football-wise. Sawyer Hall showed at the ‘Battle of the Regions’ he was a force with whom to reckon. Sure, Kory and Kylan dominated at the combine I watched as everyone expected. I am not sure I was prepared for Sawyer Hall to be as dominant in that crowd as he looked.”
Long went on to add, “I told Coach (Shorty) Combs, the day of the combine, Sawyer Hall had proven himself to be a special player and had made the team. He was dominant in his performance against the best of the ‘25s in the Lexington-area tryout. Re-classified, it is hard to imagine there being an anymore dominant line of scrimmage player in the ’26 class anywhere across the commonwealth.”
Long concluded, “Sawyer Hall showed up ready to dominate. That is exactly what he did.”
The game will be June 19th in Tennessee. An exact location has yet to be determined according to the Kentucky Director of Future Stars football, Ricco Hughes.
