Players will camp at Morehead State University
Kory Combs, Sawyer Hall, and Kylan Combs representing Kentucky
William Long coaching/receiving Alumni Scholarship
In middle school football circles, it is the consummate measuring stick. In forecasting a future player’s “next-level” success, it is as sure of a bet as you will ever place.
This morning, the Kentucky Future Stars team will check in at Morehead State University for camp in preparation for the annual Kentucky-Tennessee Future Star’s Classic. This year’s versions of “Team Kentucky” will have a distinct Breathitt County flavor, with a county resident either coaching or playing for all three of the squads.
Superstar middle school football players, Kory Combs (rising 9th-grader) and Sawyer Hall (SB-128, rising 8th-grader), will be suiting up for the 8th-grade Future-Stars. Superstar Lumberjack and now middle school BMS Bobcat, Kylan Combs, will play for the 6th-grade version of the Kentucky Future Stars.
The three players will have a “big brother” around to make sure they don’t get into too much trouble running around a college campus the next few days. William Long, a former three-year player in this same game, two-time Kentucky captain, and the only player in series history to have played for both Tennessee and Kentucky, is an alumni-coach for the 7th-grade Future Stars.
Coaches checked-in, the evening of the 15th, to get ready for the players’ arrival. Players will check-in this morning.
The players will undergo intensive practice sessions and offensive/defensive install toward preparing the 6th/7th/and 8th-grade teams for the games which will be played at Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The first of the kickoffs will be a 11:00 AM CST and the remaining games will immediately follow.
Team Tennessee owned this series for the first several years of the rivalry but, as the Kentucky talent steadily improved, so has Kentucky’s prospects in these annually-held contests. In recent years, Kentucky has been dominate in the series, going 2-1 in the three games the last time the contests were able to be played in the summer of 2019.
William Long is being awarded the alumni scholarship at halftime of one of the three games. That scholarship is underwritten by Terry Samuels, himself a former Kentucky Wildcat and NFL player who coached Team Kentucky’s 7th-grade Future Stars for several years.
