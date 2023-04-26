Why should you support The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs on Kentucky Gives Day (May 9)?
Just ask Scotty Reams, PharmD, oncology specialty pharmacist at Baptist Health Corbin, and a 2012 graduate of the Rogers Scholars program.
“A contribution to Rogers Scholars on Kentucky Gives Day is an investment in tomorrow. Donors can rest assured 100 percent of their contributions will support the future leaders of Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” he said. “In my day-to-day job I provide healthcare to Kentuckians battling cancer and hematologic disorders – that is only possible because someone donated and covered my Rogers Scholars’ participation cost.”
All three of The Center’s summer youth leadership programs – Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers, and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI) – are provided at no cost to students and supported entirely through donations and fund-raising events.
“We’re asking people throughout our 45-county primary service area, and the entire state of Kentucky, to support our young people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “Donations made on May 9 will go directly to support our summer youth programs, which provide valuable leadership and entrepreneurial skills and scholarship opportunities for students in our region.”
Kentucky Gives Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event bringing Kentucky nonprofits together for a powerful day of action and philanthropy. To donate to The Center’s youth programs, visit https://www.kygives.org/organizations/the-center-for-rural-development.
Rogers Scholars – The Center’s flagship youth program – was established through a mission of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
“When I think about the people who’ve had an impact on my life, Congressman Rogers is at the top of my list. I first met him as a Scholar, the day he came to visit and speak to my Rogers Scholars class. He cared about me, as a young person in his district and wanted to do all he could to help me succeed,” said Reams, who later worked as a summer intern for Rogers in his Washington office as an undergrad student. “To this day, I am so humbled to know the time and effort Congressman Rogers invested in me – something he has done and continues to do, for countless people in his district. In my opinion, those young people, especially Rogers Scholars, are his greatest legacy.”
If you would like more information about The Center’s youth programs, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com, contact Amy Ellis or Amber Decker at 606-677-6000, or email aellis@centertech.com or adecker@centertech.com.
