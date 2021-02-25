Tier containes more than 1-million Kentuckians
March 1st the witching hour…
Governor Beshear has released that Kentucky's regional vaccination centers will start offering COVID-19 shots to those in the 1C tier on March 1. The 1C tier includes more than 1 million Kentuckians, and the "essential worker" portion spans from U.S. Postal Services workers to grocery store employees.
Gov. Beshear said local health departments around the commonwealth will also open to 1C. Their expanding to 1C doesn’t mean they won’t continue to target those in 1A and 1B who have slipped through the cracks.
Those first two categories include health care workers, first responders, K-12 personnel and more. There are 20 regional sites around the state, from Paducah to Lexington to Ashland.
Meanwhile, Beshear announced 530 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since Oct. 5, and 13 new deaths Monday. The positivity rate is 6.60%. The positivity rate is the lowest it has been since December of 2020.
There are 20 regional sites around Kentucky. These sites are located in areas from Paducah to Lexington to Ashland.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.