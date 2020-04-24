Governor Andy Beshear announced, during his daily press conference last night, his belief the pandemic known as Coronavirus, and the disease resultant from being infected with the virus, Covid-19, has likely plateaued here in Kentucky. He announced this in spite of the 21st of April, 2020 marking the highest death toll we’ve endured over the last two-week period.
The number of Kentuckians who have tested positive for the virus now number 3,192 and the death toll is at 171. There were 177 new cases announced on Tuesday evening.
Beshear indicated Kentucky would now shift a significant portion of its testing capacity to long-term facilities. According to Beshear, at least 41.5 percent of the total deaths in Kentucky, thus far, have been residents of nursing homes.
Kentucky has tested 32,328 residents, which is less than one percent of the commonwealth’s population. Currently in Kentucky there are 286-patients in the hospital with Covid-19, 165 of which are in the ICU. On the bright-side, 1,266-Kentuckians have recovered.
Despite the high death toll, Beshear noted the three-day average of reported new cases has held steady at 184, though it has yet to decline. Beshear told the audience its “holding steady” meant that we have likely plateaued.
The health department in Lexington, Kentucky’s second largest city, has been announcing new cases in the single-digits for the previous two weeks. During Tuesday’s report, Lexington announced only one new case. The city reports not having suffered a Covid-19 related death since April 6.
In order for Kentucky to re-open business, even on a limited basis, Governor Beshear and his Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, have said Kentucky needs to see a 14-day decline in the rate of new cases. A task force has been assembled to begin examining proposals and strategies for re-opening in the expectation we may be on the verge of seeing this very thing.
