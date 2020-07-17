Kentucky Power offers energy efficiency tips as temperatures soar
ASHLAND, Ky., July 6, 2020 – The first weeks of July are bringing a heat wave that has air conditioning units humming and fans turning as Kentucky Power customers try to beat the heat.
“As temperatures climb, air conditioners have to work harder and use more energy to keep homes cool,” said TJ Meadows, energy services manager. “During extreme weather, customers may see spikes in their next bill. However, there are lots of ways customers can control their electric bills, even in extreme heat.”
There are many simple energy efficiency measures customers can put into place to save money without jeopardizing comfort, including:
-Repair and weather strip air leaks in the home; up to 25 percent of energy used to cool homes escapes via leaks.
-Maintain consistent temperatures and monitor your thermostat settings. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends a summer thermostat setting of 78 degrees.
-Install ceiling fans to circulate cool air throughout the house and to help cool people directly. This allows for a higher thermostat setting.
-Close drapes and shades on south-facing windows to block sun and heat during the day.
-Move furnishings away from floor or return air vents.
-Avoid using heat-producing appliances such as ovens or dryers during the hottest parts of the day.
Other energy savings ideas are available at https://kentuckypower.com/save/residential/learn/Cooling.aspx
Customers may also visit Kentucky Power’s YouTube page to view quick tip videos recently released by the company.
https://www.youtube.com/user/KentuckyPowerCo/videos
Plus, it’s not too early to think ahead and plan for winter when electric bills tend to spike again.
Kentucky Power offers the average monthly payment plan, designed to level out bills over a 12-month cycle so that customers do not experience summer and winter spikes, when usage is typically at its highest. Customers who are experiencing financial hardship should contact the Company’s 24-hour Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.
“With the average monthly payment plan, customers won’t see a sudden jump in their bills just because of the weather,” Meadows said. “This often makes it easier for customers to budget and plan for their power bills.”
Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides service to about 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties. It is an operating company in the AEP system.
