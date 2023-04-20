Liberty Utilities (LU) a subsidiary of Algonquin Power and Utilities reached a deal on March 18, 2022, to purchase Kentucky Power from American Electric Power (AEP) for $2.846 billion.
But Kentucky Power announced this week that the two companies have agreed to terminate the agreement that would have sold AEP’s Kentucky operations to Liberty.
Liberty currently has operations in 13 other states and Canada and originally announced that it would maintain operations in eastern Kentucky, allowing the impacted 360 Kentucky Power employees to transition to Liberty with the finalization of the sale. The company also had planned to create 100 new jobs for the area and lower rates by 14 to 16 percent resulting in a reduction for customers on their power bills.
Kentucky Power headquartered in Ashland, serves approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties, with 5,168 of those in Breathitt County. Kentucky Power and Licking Valley RECC are the electricity providers for Jackson and Breathitt County.
AEP had anticipated a net profit of $1.45 billion from the sale.
Kentucky Power’s distribution and transmission operations will now remain AEP companies with Cindy Wiseman as Kentucky Power President and Chief Operating Officer.
“As a partner in eastern Kentucky for more than 100 years, we’re renewing our focus on bringing opportunities to the region and supporting the communities we serve. We are working diligently to reimagine our strategy with the goal of not just supporting Kentucky but being an essential part of its economic and energy future,” said Julie Sloat, AEP president and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe there are opportunities ahead for our Kentucky operations, and we will focus our efforts on economic development, reliability and controlling cost impacts to customers.
Customers do not need to take any action. They will remain Kentucky Power customers and no account, billing or payment information will change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.