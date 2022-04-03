Liberty Utilities (LU) a subsidiary of Algonquin Power and Utilities reached a deal on March 18, 2022, to purchase Kentucky Power from American Electric Power (AEP) for $2.846 billion. The sale is awaiting approval from the Public Service Commission, which is expected to happen sometime during the second quarter of 2022.
Liberty currently has operations in 13 other states and Canada and has announced that it will maintain operations in eastern Kentucky, allowing the impacted 360 Kentucky Power employees to transition to Liberty with the finalization of the sale. The company has conveyed it will also be creating 100 new jobs for the area.
A spokesperson for Liberty has stated that the company will implement cost saving measures and plans to lower rates by 14 to 16 percent resulting in a reduction for customers on their power bills.
Kentucky Power headquartered in Ashland, serves approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties, with 5,168 of those in Breathitt County. Kentucky Power and Licking Valley RECC are the electricity providers for Jackson and Breathitt County.
AEP anticipates a net profit of $1.45 billion from the sale.
Kentucky Power customers do not need to take any actions at this time.
