The games will be on Sunday, April 16th at the JB Goff Gymnasium on the campus of Jackson City High School (940 Highland Avenue) with tip off slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. with the West vs East (Girls).
Schedule
11 a.m. West vs East (Girls)
12:15 p.m. West vs East (Boys)
1:30 p.m. North vs South (Girls)
2:45 p.m. North vs South (Boys)
4 p.m. Central vs Southeast (Girls)
5:15 p.m. HLT Check Exchange Slam Dunk and Three-Point Contests
6 p.m. Central vs Southeast (Boys)
7:15 p.m. Northwest vs Southwest (Boys)
8:30 p.m. Northwest vs Southwest (Girls)
Representing the local schools are (Jackson City) Miranda Wyrick; Corey Flinchum; Gavan Ritchie; Dysonn Clair; Payton Tharp; Karigan Turner; and Tara Strong; (Breathitt County) Brooklyn Brewer; Riley Bush; Brenley Gross; Emily Neace; Canaan Gross; and Maddie Haddix.
*Schedule is subject to change.*
