The games will be on Sunday, April 16th at the JB Goff Gymnasium on the campus of Jackson City High School (940 Highland Avenue) with tip off slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. with the West vs East (Girls).

Schedule

11 a.m. West vs East (Girls)

12:15 p.m. West vs East (Boys)

1:30 p.m. North vs South (Girls)

2:45 p.m. North vs South (Boys)

4 p.m. Central vs Southeast (Girls)

5:15 p.m. HLT Check Exchange Slam Dunk and Three-Point Contests

6 p.m. Central vs Southeast (Boys)

7:15 p.m. Northwest vs Southwest (Boys)

8:30 p.m. Northwest vs Southwest (Girls)

Representing the local schools are (Jackson City) Miranda WyrickCorey FlinchumGavan RitchieDysonn ClairPayton TharpKarigan Turner; and Tara Strong; (Breathitt County) Brooklyn BrewerRiley BushBrenley GrossEmily NeaceCanaan Gross; and Maddie Haddix.

*Schedule is subject to change.*

