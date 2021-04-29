Andy Beshear delivers valuable disaster assistance
Governor brings along message of hope
Calls Kentuckians investing in infrastructure the key to a bright future
We are not sure the last time a Governor of Kentucky visited Breathitt County, but we know it wasn't too long ago. Back during the aftermath of the flood of 2021, a gubernatorial delegation, including Governor Beshear, toured the flood damage in a Blackhawk helicopter with our own mayor, Laura Thomas, and other local leaders. What we can tell you is today was the first time in sixteen (16) years a Kentucky Governor has been inside the Breathitt County Courthouse.
In a speech to an assembly of leaders and reporters given in the Fiscal Court meeting room, Governor Beshear delivered a message of hope. “The future is bright and we have to repair and rebuild to make sure we don’t allow Kentucky to fall into a state of financial despair,” Governor Beshear told the assemblage. “We have been given a clear directive from Washington, D.C., and the President of the United States, that we, here in eastern-Kentucky, are not alone.”
Hope was not all the Governor was delivering. He was also delivering a couple of checks and the prospect there may be new jobs coming and locating right here in our part of the commonwealth.
The governor announced that FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) had completed roughly 43% of its post-flood assessment and had determined as many as 15-structures, in-county, were completely lost to the flood-waters. Additionally, many, many more structures suffered considerable damage to the integrity of the buildings and/or homes. It was estimated the flood had wrought damages to Kentucky communities totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Governor Beshear delivered to our local government a check for $140,000 earmarked for the intersection of highways 15 and 476 on toward Marie Roberts/Caney School Road (to boost highway safety) and another $356,021 earmarked for Watts Loop and Barwick Roads. He promised there would be more funds forthcoming as FEMA's assessment continued to uncover and disclose the full extent of damages.
Citizens in the county who have been damaged by the flooding were encouraged to apply for relief by going to www.disasterassistance.gov. Once there, the site promises to direct the applicant to where he or she will best be served.
As for jobs, the Governor told the crowd he had recently talked to numerous prominently national businesses with an eye toward persuading those business interests to both target and locate our part of Kentucky. The investment in this area of Kentucky, together with the jobs which would be undoubtedly created, were reasons cited by Governor Beshear for our being able to look forward toward a bright tomorrow brimming with opportunity.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
