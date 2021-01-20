Kentucky’s McConnell delivers foreboding words…

Kentucky Senator Opens US Senate
Nation wonders what comments say about how McConnell will vote…
"The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president…" Mitch McConnell
A new president was sworn in today. Former president, Donald John Trump, still stands charged by the House of Representatives of inciting sedition in connection with the mob which overran, occupied, and vandalized the nation’s seat of government on January 6, 2021. Five (5) people died in the riot and as a result.
As the FBI swarms across the nation effectuating arrests, one after another of those arrested and interrogated lay the fault for their actions at the feet of the 45th-President, Donald Trump. So what will be the result when the Senate gets “handed” the charging instrument by the House “Managers” and the matter gets joined for trial before the Senate?
We got a glimpse, perhaps, yesterday when the Senate opened to consider some cabinet appointments of the incoming President. Senator Mitch McConnell from Kentucky, long believed among the staunchest supporters former-President Trump had in the Senate, had some words which have given listeners pause about just how the powerful Kentuckian is likely to vote as a juror in the upcoming trial.
“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said in the Senate’s chamber during his opening remarks. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”
Then, the most powerful and influential Kentuckian to work in federal government since Henry Clay made specific reference to Biden’s being inaugurated on the Capitol’s West Front, what former President George H.W. Bush called “democracy’s front porch.” Afterward, McConnell promised all those listening, “We’ll move forward.”
The reference to “other powerful people,” as being jointly responsible with the former-President were impactful. Many wondered, and some aloud, whether they constituted “shots fired over the bow" of other US Senators like Ted Cruz (R) of Texas and Josh Hawley (R) of Missouri.
Others still speculated Kentucky’s elder statesman may have been aiming his remarks at Moe Brooks (R), a congressman from Alabama who addressed the crowd on the 6th of January, as well as freshman representatives like Marjorie Taylor Green (R) from Georgia and Lauren Boebert (R) from Colorado, both of whom identify themselves as Q’Anon members elected to Congress.
Truth is, we don’t know how to take McConnell’s remarks. We do know him to be someone careful with his commentary. One thing is certain, we appear close to finding out.