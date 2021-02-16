Kentucky’s McConnell on record defending his Impeachment vote

Kentucky republican published Op-Ed in the New York Times
Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader and the most powerful Kentuckian ever, with apologies to Henry Clay, defended acquitting Donald J. Trump in the recent impeachment trial. However, McConnell still claimed the acquittal was a far cry from a vindication of the former president.
In an op-ed published in this morning’s New York Times, McConnell called the former president “morally responsible” for the insurrection on Capitol Hill January 6, 2021. He also described himself as “outraged” by Trump’s actions, before, during, and even after the insurrection.
"There is no question former President Trump bears moral responsibility. His supporters stormed the Capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world’s largest megaphone," McConnell wrote. "His behavior during and after the chaos was also unconscionable, from attacking Vice President Mike Pence during the riot to praising the criminals after it ended.”
McConnell argued in the piece convicting Trump was not protected by the Constitution because Trump is a former official. McConnell added he respects the decision of the six-Republicans who voted both to convict and that the Constitution did not bar the Senate from trying the former-president even after his leaving office.
"I respect senators who reached the opposite answer. What deserves no respect are claims that constitutional concerns are trivialities that courageous senators would have ignored," he wrote.
The minority leader also responded to critics who say he could have scheduled the impeachment trial before the inauguration while Trump was still president, saying it would have been too rushed. "The Senate’s duty last week was clear. It wasn’t to guarantee a specific punishment at any cost. Our job was to defend the Constitution and respect its limits," he concluded. "That is what our acquittal delivered.”
McConnell has been facing criticism from liberals over his decision to acquit Trump. McConnell’s having still condemned the former president over his actions and commentary has done very little to quiet the criticism from the left.
McConnell contends Trump is far from out of the weeds concerning January 6, 2021. Trump, according to the Senate’s ranking republican, could face criminal prosecution for his actions.
"President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen, unless the statute of limitations has run. ... didn't get away with anything yet," McConnell said after the vote.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.