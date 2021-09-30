Kentucky Screams ‘Foul’

Commonwealth asks Circuit to move Noble trial to adjacent county
“Commonwealth... appears concerned it might impanel a jury predisposed to acquit.” … David Collins, Nashville, TN Attorney
The Commonwealth Attorney who covers Breathitt among the other counties entrusted to her care has moved the Circuit Court here in Breathitt County for a change in venue in the criminal case still pending against our County Judge Executive, Jeff Noble. The court’s docket indicates the Commonwealth Attorney has requested this same request for relief a prior time. That application was denied.
According to information accessed online, KRS §452.030 states a party requesting a change of venue must file the application by verified motion seeking such change. The motion must set forth the reasons and grounds for the why such a change would be warranted.
On any motion for change of venue the court shall have a hearing for the presentation of both evidence and arguments for and against the motion. Either party may subpoena witnesses for the hearing on the motion.
The granting of a change of venue is within the sound discretion of the court. The relief shall be granted by the court when justice so requires.
Noble has been indicted for one count of abuse of public trust and one count of theft by unlawful taking, both Class D felonies. He also stands accused of official misconduct.
For his part, Judge Noble contends these charges are politically motivated and that he has followed the law in the performance of his responsibilities. These are all matters which we have covered extensively.
Friday, the Commonwealth attorney’s office moved to change the venue of the coming trail from Breathitt to some adjacent county yet again, even though this same motion has been before denied. The Commonwealth attorney, in pleadings and or arguments to which the newspaper has been made privy, believes the commonwealth cannot get a fair trial if the matter isn’t removed to another county.
According to The Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution, any defendant, Judge Noble included, has the right to a trial by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime is alleged to have occurred. All matters indicted are specified as having occurred in the commonwealth of Kentucky and in the county of Breathitt.
“Usually, one sees the defendant moving to change venue because of his or her belief pre-trial publicity renders it unlikely to seat a jury which hasn’t already decided to convict,” attorney David Collins, a long-standing, respected defense attorney practicing in Nashville, Tennessee tells the Times-Voice. “Here, the Commonwealth, usually the ultimate in home teams, appears concerned it might impanel a jury predisposed to acquit.”
At the hearing, Noble’s defense attorney refuted the need for the matter to be heard anywhere other than the county in which the alleged conduct occurred. The court set an evidentiary hearing on this application for November 18, 2021.
The Times-Voice contacted the office of the Commonwealth Attorney seeking comment for this story. A representative of the office told the paper she was in a meeting and would return the call.
As of press time, our call has not been returned. You may check our online newspaper should the newspaper receive additional information. This is a developing story.