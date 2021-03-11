Kentucky announces new vaccine sites
Locations opened with more Kentuckians eligible for inoculation
There are 157-new COVID-19 vaccine sties open in Kentucky according to a release obtained by the Times-Voice from the office of the Governor. Among the sites are one regional site, 20 non-regional sites, 135 pharmacies, and 1 Federally Qualified Healthcare Center.
All told, Kentucky now has 567 operational locations across the commonwealth where a resident can be administered vaccine. Please be patient if you are not able to get an immediate appointment as vaccine supplies remain LIMITED.
Right now the priority regarding who gets administered vaccine remains somewhat constant. Any person not yet inoculated and a member of Phase 1a is (of course) still eligible to be administered a shot. The exact same is true of 1b. Phase 1c persons, aged 60 and over are also eligible.
For information about to which “Phase” you may belong or for location of vaccination sites across the commonwealth, visit kycovid19.ky.gov and click on the gold vaccine bar. If internet is not a good option for you, call toll-free 855-598-2246. Either option may provide you more information and permit you to schedule appointments.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.