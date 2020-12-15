Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect during a 10-minute-long speech on the Senate floor Tuesday.
“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said, saying he wanted to “congratulate the President-elect Joe Biden” and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Noting Harris’ historic win as the first female vice president, McConnell said, “beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president for the very first time.”
Following Monday’s Electoral College vote, Republican lawmakers have slowly started to accept Biden as president-elect, though some lawmakers said they wanted to wait for Congress to certify the Electoral College results on Jan. 6.
