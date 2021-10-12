Kernie B. Henson, husband of Daisy Francis Henson, age 67, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, passed away Friday October 8, 2021 at The University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kernie was born on May 13, 1954 to the late James Monroe Henson and Nannie Bell Fugate Henson. He was a Truck Driver for Forrest Joseph Trucking. He loved playing his Banjo with family and friends.
Kernie is survived by Son; Jeffrey Wayne Francis of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Grandsons; Dustin Francis, Trevor Francis, William Kyle Henson, all of Watts, Kentucky, Brother; Dewey Henson of River Caney, Kentucky, Sisters; Mary Eliza(Logan) Francis of Tennessee, Gora(Fred) Watts of Tennessee, Martha(Dewey) Francis of Jackson, Kentucky, Kernie also leaves behind a host of Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Kernie was preceded in death by his parents; James Monroe and Nannie Bell Fugate Henson, Son; Shane Monroe Henson, Granddaughter; Taylor LeiAnn Henson, Sisters; Ruby(Miles) White Maxine(Robert) Kaleigh, Brother; Ray Henson, and Three Other Siblings that passed at birth.
Funeral Services for Kernie Henson will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Kenneth Noble Officiating. Kernie will be laid to rest in the Francis-Roberts Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 12, 2021 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with Special Singing at 6:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.