Kevin Eugene McIntosh, age 50, of South Lebanon, OH and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away at his residence in Ohio on Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born September 25, 1972 in Indianapolis, IN and was the son of the late Wallace Walton and Nina Faye Smith McIntosh. He was preceded also in death by his wife: Tina Marie Coomer McIntosh. He is survived by a step son: Bradley Coomer of Petersburg, TN. Three brothers: Eric McIntosh (Rena Mae Allen) and Randy McIntosh (Kimberly King) both of Jackson, KY and Danny McIntosh of South Lebanon, OH. Nephews: Shawn David Alan McIntosh, Raylon McIntosh, Brian McIntosh, Brandon McIntosh, Joshua McIntosh. Niece: Brittany Nicole McIntosh. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Childers officiating. Burial will be in the Haddix Cemetery, INC; Haddix, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
