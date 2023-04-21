Kevin White, age 32, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away on Monday April 17, 2023 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kevin was born in March 8, 1991 to Danny and Norma Jean White of Lost Creek, Kentucky.
Kevin is survived by his Parents; Danny and Norma Jean White of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Two Brothers; Daniel White, Nathaniel White both of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Paternal Grandfather; Elijah White of Lost Creek, Kentucky, a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and other Relatives and Friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by Paternal Grandmother; Lueranie White, Maternal Grandparents; Dan and Lottie White.
Funeral Services for Kevin White will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Monday April 24, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Kenneth Noble officiating. Kevin will be laid to rest in the Hughes and White Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday April 23, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. with special singing at 7:00 P.M.
