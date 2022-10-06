Jackson City may be looked upon as the small school “on the hill” in the City of Jackson, but on the pitch, it is garnering the reputation as a giant in mountain soccer. Jackson has been to the 14th Region All “A” championship game each of the last three seasons (2020-2022), capturing the title in 2021. The program is seeking its third consecutive 14th Region tournament appearance after earning the top seed this season for the 54th District tournament.
A big reason for the school’s recent success on the soccer field is the development of junior striker Payton Tharp into one of the state’s top scorers. The striker is a variation of the forward position in soccer, who’s main responsibility is scoring goals and assisting them. It is a role the coach bestows upon a player with the unrivaled ability to put the soccer ball in the net. It is a role Payton flourishes in.
Payton has scored 55 goals in 17 regular season games, an average of 3.2 goals per game, and has totaled 113 points for an average of 6.6 points per game. His 55 goals and 113 points has him ranked as the number one scorer in the state.
Earlier this season, he had nine goals in a contest against OBI, breaking the single-game school record. Payton now owns the school record for goals in a season (55) after scoring three goals in the regular season finale, a 3-2 victory over Estill County.
“The crazy season he’s having is no accident. He has worked his tail off to get to this point. Payton is what happens when you take a kid who is a gifted athlete, give him a strong love of a game, a huge work ethic, and a fiercely competitive nature. He’s been a dream to coach, and I’m incredibly proud of his accomplishments,” says Jackson City Head Soccer Coach Gentry Hayes.
Jackson City is one of the state’s top scoring teams at 4.5 goals per game and finished the regular season in third place in the 14th Region standings with a 10-6-1 record and a .45586 RPI rating. Jackson the number one seed in the 54th District now sets its sights on a district and region championship.
“We are feeling confident going into the postseason. We finished the season with a strong record against our district and regional foes, and we’re looking forward to putting on a good show,” commented Coach Hayes.
Payton added to his overall total in goals (58) and points (119), when he scored three goals in a 3-2 win over Wolfe County in the opening round of the 54th District soccer tournament on Monday night in Stanton (Powell County). The Tigers improve to 11-6-1 with the win and clinched their third straight appearance in the 14th Region soccer tournament to be played later in Whitesburg on the campus of Letcher County Central. Jackson will face Estill County (6-15) in the district championship game on Wednesday (October 5th) at 6:30 pm at Powell County High School.
