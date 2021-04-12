Kimberly Haddix

Kimberly Haddix, age 55, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born August 21, 1965, in Lexington, KY, and was preceded in death by her mother: Carol Molands.-She is survived by her husband: David Haddix of Jackson, KY.-Her father: Lawrence Molands of Clarkrange, TN; Daughters: Carolyn (Lou) Combs and Brianna Haddix of Jackson, KY; Stepdaughters: Natasha Haddix and Melissa Potter of Richmond, KY-Step son: Shirley Reed Haddix of Richmond, KY; Sister: Beverly (Chris) Jones of Hazard, KY; Brothers: Jeff (Marsha) Molands and Michael Molands of Clarkrange, TN;-Thomas (Janice) Molands of Campton, KY and Benjamin Molands of Maysville, KY.- Grandchildren: Madison Haddix and Christian Haddix.-Step- grandchildren: Amirah Alsuud, Allana Potter and Aiden Middleton.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Carl McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery, Armory Drive, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be on be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm .-Covid-19 regulations to be followed.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

