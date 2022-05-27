On May 18, 2022, the Jackson Kiwanis Club celebrated its 99th anniversary as a charter member of Kiwanis International Club which started in Detroit, Michigan, around 1912 as a non-profit organization, adopting as its motto " We Build" (today’s motto is "Serving the Children Of The World"). Organized into districts, divisions, and local clubs. The Jackson Kiwanis Club is part of the Kentucky -Tennessee district located in division nine.
The local Kiwanis Club's organization began with its first meeting held on April 26,1923 at the Jefferson Hotel under the supervision of the Irvine and Beattyville Kiwanis clubs with its newly elected president. O. H. Pollard officiated the gathering there with over 50 members. The Kiwanis planned a grand party to accept the club’s officially signed May 18, 1923, charter choosing the Kash Brothers garage as the site for the gala to be held August 22, 1923, commencing at 6 pm and the Kiwanis journey began in Jackson.
Throughout the coming year Jackson Kiwanis will share articles about the club’s rich history along with photos and names of the club’s various members obtained from the Department of Records at Kiwanis International and from articles found in archived The Jackson Times newspapers dating from 1923 through the present. The Kiwanis Club would like to give a special thanks to the Breathitt County Public Library Director Stephen Bowling and Susan Pugh for their help with the project.
The Jackson Kiwanis Club hopes the public will enjoy learning of the vital contributions the club has made to growing our community to present day, those people working to help not only the youth of our area but every citizen, and the general history of the club up to our club’s 100th anniversary on May 18, 2023.
Subscribers and readers of The Times Voice will be able to read an article every month documenting the illustrious history of the Jackson Kiwanis Club.
Photo: The Jackson Kiwanis Club held its very first meeting on April 26, 1923, at the Jefferson Hotel as documented in this article in The Jackson Times the next day, April 27, 1923.
