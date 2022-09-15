The Kentucky Mountain Bible College (KMBC) has tabbed one of its own to be the college’s next president replacing Dr. Phillip Speas after serving 29 years in that office.
Dr. Rob Pocai and his wife Holly, 2003 and 2004 KMBC graduates respectively, along with their three daughters, Isabella (12 years old), Ily Grace (7 years old), Iris (4 years old), and son Ian (8 years old) have relocated from Jackson, Mississippi as Dr. Pocai will become the college’s next president.
The Pocais made their home in Mississippi from 2003 until recently except for a two-year period (2011-2013) in which they lived in Mount Sterling.
Dr. Pocai was born in Bell County but was raised at Riverside, and attended Riverside Christian School, KMBC, and furthered his education at Wesley Biblical Seminary.
Dr. Pocai says he was “spiritually transformed” at a roadside fruit stand just above the Jackson Walmart back in 1999 and has devoted his life to the Lord and Christian ministry ever since. The new KMBC president also praises the school’s model for helping develop his desire to work for the Lord, “Our discipleship model transforms lives. It did mine as well.”
As he describes in accepting his new position, “The Lord has called me home. It is great to be back. The college and I will serve Breathitt County and eastern Kentucky in any way we can. I believe I was called home for a reason. We are prepared to serve.”
“I love the atmosphere of the college and growing up here, I kept coming back during the interview process. I felt as if the Lord was leading home, and he did,” explains Dr. Pocai on what attracted him to job and ultimately led to him accepting the position.
The new president has an illustrious career thus far in Christian ministry and brings that experience to KMBC as he envisions growth for the college. “I do see us growing on campus. I hope to reach an enrollment of 140 students as well as maximize our online programs and classes. I truly believe this college is the best kept secret in eastern Kentucky.”
Dr. Pocai will be officially installed as the school’s sixth president on Friday, September 23, 2022, on campus at the Luce Chapel at 10 a.m.
KMBC is located on the hills of Vancleve along Highway 541 and was established in 1931 by Dr. Lela McConnell and Rev. Martha Archer, as the two ladies wanted to offer further training to students upon graduating Mount Carmel High School.
KMBC had to be rebuilt in late 1939, as the Frozen Creek flood destroyed the school earlier in July of the same year and moved the location to higher ground, the hills of Vancleve, to avoid the flood zone.
KMBC is accredited with the Association for Biblical Higher Learning (ABHE); the Council for Higher Education (CHEA); and the CHEA International Quality Group (CIQG). The college is also licensed by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. KMBC offers an associate’s degree in Biblical Studies and a bachelor’s degree in Religion.
The college has achieved the number one ranking in Kentucky for religious studies as well as a number one ranking for discipleship. KMBC states it is the most affordable bible college and boasts that 78% of its alumni are in full-time Christian services today.
Currently, KMBC employs around 15 faculty members and is attended by 85 students that are local and international. Alumni can be found in 50 different countries.
The college helped tremendously during the tragic July flood. It housed and continues to house organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse. The staff and students volunteered, and the school also donated supplies to several communities and churches as well as distributed $36,000 to fire departments and churches to provide flood relief to those in need.
