In June and July, the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) will host a series of flood recovery information and input meetings in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher, and Perry Counties. Designed for community members who were impacted by the floods, the meetings will include an overview of federal funding assistance, regional planning, and other recovery efforts. Community members can also share ongoing personal needs and larger community needs for consideration in planning.
KRADD seeks to provide an opportunity for people to learn about resources and give input on recovery planning efforts. Resource agencies such as the Long-Term Recovery Groups, SBP, LKLP Community Action, nonprofit housing agencies, USDA Rural Development, Kentucky River Community Care, and others will be invited to each meeting.
KRADD is partnering with the Brushy Fork Leadership Institute at Berea College to schedule and assist with leading the sessions. The meeting is scheduled for:
- BREATHITT COUNTY | Thursday, July 20th, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Robinson Center Auditorium, 130 Robinson Rd in Jackson.
Register online to attend the meeting in your community at tinyurl.com/KRADDLTR or call KRADD at 606-436-3158 or email to Jessica.Epperson@kradd.org. You do not have to register to attend.
