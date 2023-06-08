(PHOTO) Jessica Epperson, KRADD Economic and Development Regional Disaster Coordinator.
In June and July, the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) will host a series of flood recovery information and input meetings in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher, and Perry Counties. Designed for community members who were impacted by the floods, the meetings will include an overview of federal funding assistance, regional planning, and other recovery efforts. Community members can also share ongoing personal needs and larger community needs for consideration in planning.
KRADD seeks to provide an opportunity for people to learn about resources and give input on recovery planning efforts. Resource agencies such as the Long-Term Recovery Groups, SBP, LKLP Community Action, nonprofit housing agencies, USDA Rural Development, Kentucky River Community Care, and others will be invited to each meeting.
KRADD is partnering with the Brushy Fork Leadership Institute at Berea College to schedule and assist with leading the sessions. The meetings are scheduled for:
- LETCHER COUNTY | Thursday, June 22: Hemphill Community Center, 2514 Highway 317 in Neon
- LETCHER COUNTY | Tuesday, June 27: CANE Kitchen, 38 College Dr in Whitesburg
- PERRY COUNTY | Monday, June 26: Buckhorn Children's Center, 116 Buckhorn Ln in Buckhorn
- PERRY COUNTY | Thursday, July 13: Homeplace Community Center, 24 Victor Rd in Hazard
- KNOTT COUNTY | Monday, July 10: Montgomery Baptist Church, 290 Kings Harbor Rd in Carrie
- KNOTT COUNTY | Tuesday, July 18: Caney Baptist Church, 4744 Highway 899 in Pippa Passes
- BREATHITT COUNTY | Thursday, July 20: Robinson Center Auditorium, 130 Robinson Rd in Jackson
Register online to attend the meeting in your community at tinyurl.com/KRADDLTR or call KRADD at 606-436-3158 or email to Jessica.Epperson@kradd.org. You do not have to register to attend.
