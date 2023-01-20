On Friday, January 13th, and Monday, January 16th, Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC) partnered with the Hazel Green Food Project/Mercy Chefs in providing a valuable service to the Breathitt County community, handing out several hundred hot meals.
The meals were given to locals at the Breathitt Outpatient location.
KRCC officials said that the event is an important part of its commitment to helping those in need access nutritious and healthy food as well as combat hunger in Breathitt County.
KRCC Division Director of Crisis Services Vicie Pelfrey stated the partnership with Mercy Chefs proved that people outside of the region even after six months still wanted to help the flood victims of Breathitt County and Eastern Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.