There has been much speculation recently on whether Kroger was going to build a pickup center in Jackson and surrounding the Hometown Pick Up service offered by the grocery giant.
Early reports had Kroger building a pickup center at the site that was once home to the TeePee Burger in Jackson, on Highway 15 South.
And more recently, reports have Kroger ceasing the Hometown Pick Up service in Jackson (and all other locations) on December 31, 2022, even though store officials had said that the service expansion into Jackson had been a successful venture for the grocery leader.
Kroger corporate officials out of the Louisville branch finally released a statement weeks after the Times Voice spoke to the two store supervisors and left several messages for the Louisville branch to respond.
Kroger confirmed the discontinuing of Hometown Pick Up by December 31, 2022, and that there were no current plans for a pickup center to be constructed in Jackson. The company would add that its real estate/business plans are under constant review and a pickup center could come in the future, but for now Breathitt County residents could shop at a nearby Kroger in Richmond, London, Stanton, and/or Winchester.
A potential merger of Kroger and Albertsons could be the reasoning in Kroger changing and delaying its future plans. Kroger is expected to purchase Albertsons for $24.6 billion.
Kroger is currently the second largest grocer in the United States with Albertsons being the fourth, and with the merger Kroger will have around 700,000 employees across nearly 5000 stores. The move will also see Kroger close the gap on Walmart in the grocery market.
Walmart is the top selling grocer in the US, Costco comes in at number three, with Ahold Delhaize rounding out the top five. Publix is just on the outside at number six and Target made the top ten for the first time recently.
Both companies’ boards unaimously approved the merger and now Kroger awaits approval from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on the finalization of the sale.
Inflation has taken a toll on grocers as food prices has soared to an increase of 11.2 percent over the last year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and as a result it has been hard on grocery stores trying to navigate the murky process of when to pass on higher costs to the consumers and when to eat those costs to remain competitive. Kroger with the purchase of Albertsons hopes to pass along more savings to customers when they choose to their grocery shopping with the store.
