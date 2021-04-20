Krogers now delivering groceries to Jackson customers
Jackson residents can schedule their Krogers order and pick it up in town
“The pandemic has taught us ‘brick and mortar’ aren’t as important as it used to be.” Laura Thomas, Mayor
There is plenty of buzz in and around Jackson, Kentucky about a new service the Krogers Corporation is offering. Krogers has found a way for you to shop with them without their opening a location here, and without your having to drive to Stanton, Kentucky, as so many of us have been so accustomed to doing.
Patrons can go online to kroger.com/hometown, enter your zip code, select Hometown-Pickup, choose a location nearest to you, and then select a date and time for your groceries to be delivered. On the appointed date, and at the appointed time, customers may arrive at the drop-off point and their groceries will be loaded directly into their vehicles upon arrival permitting you to then go about your other business.
The newspaper called on Mayor Laura Thomas to see if there was anything she could tell us about what this might mean. She told us, “I didn’t know about it until I saw the banners in front of Rose Brothers. I am really excited about this service. The pandemic has taught us ‘brick and mortar’ aren’t as important as it used to be.”
We talked to another Jackson citizen who didn’t want to be identified in the article. “I don’t want to knock the local grocers. I shop plenty here at home. However, Krogers provides the freshest fruits, vegetables, and other produce and has been a staple in my family's efforts to eat a more healthy diet.”
The newspaper attempted to contact the Krogers store in Stanton to inquire into this program and how this initiative came to be instituted. We were unable to get anyone to answer the call at any of the extensions provided by its automated answering service. We have heard from numerous sources Krogers is doing this same thing in a variety of places across the commonwealth.
This is a developing story. Check back here, online, or look in the print addition for more information.
