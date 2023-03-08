A great partnership! Faculty at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music (KSBTM) at Hazard Community and Technical College visited Jackson City School in Breathitt County to provide technology for students to study audio engineering. Faculty member Virgil Bowling (in foreground) provided a demo of the equipment at the school to Superintendent Wayne Sizemore (shown here). Also assisting with the project are Academic Dean Leila Sandlin Smith, KSBTM Director Dean Osborne and faculty member Scott Napier.
Latest News
- Hall and Price go to state
- KY 708 in Lee County to be closed
- KSBTM visits Jackson City School
- HCTC success story – Brandon Wolfe works at Disney thanks to MET program
- Breathitt Cheerleaders are champions
- Bobcats win 12th Regional Championship
- Bert Douglas Caudill, Jr.
- Bobcats in regional championship tonight
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.