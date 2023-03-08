A great partnership! Faculty at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music (KSBTM) at Hazard Community and Technical College visited Jackson City School in Breathitt County to provide technology for students to study audio engineering. Faculty member Virgil Bowling (in foreground) provided a demo of the equipment at the school to Superintendent Wayne Sizemore (shown here).  Also assisting with the project are Academic Dean Leila Sandlin Smith, KSBTM Director Dean Osborne and faculty member Scott Napier. 

