KY 1098 in Breathitt County to be Closed Saturday, April 22 Due to Pipe Replacement
JACKSON, Ky. – A closure will take place on KY 1098 (South Fork Road) in Breathitt County on Saturday, April 22.
The road will be closed at mile point 1, near Rose Branch Road, to replace a drainage pipe. Work will begin around 8 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m.
Drivers can use KY 30 and KY 476 alternate routes to bypass the work location. Locally-maintained roads are also available for use as a detour.
In case of inclement weather, the project will again be postponed until another suitable date.
