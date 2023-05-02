KY 1110 in Breathitt County to be closed Saturday, May 6
JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use KY 1110 (Haddix-Altro-Gays Greek Road) in Breathitt County should prepare to use an alternate route on Saturday, May 6.
The road will be closed at milepoint 1.0 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This is 0.6 miles north of KY 1388 (Bowlings Creek Road) and one mile north of KY 28. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 28, KY 315, and KY 1933 as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
In case of inclement weather, the work will be postponed until another suitable date.
Approximately 500 vehicles use this section of KY 1110 each day.
