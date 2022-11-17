Drivers who use KY 1261 between Bethany and Hollonville in southern Wolfe County will need to find an alternate route beginning Monday, Nov. 21. The bridge crossing Spring Branch at milepoint 2.97 will be closed for 30 days for repairs. The location is 0.8 miles north of KY 15.
A signed detour using KY 15 and KY 1812 will be posted.
The existing bridge was built in 1960, has a sufficiency rating of 40.9, and is classified as structurally deficient. It has a posted weight limit of 15 tons. Fewer than 275 vehicles use the bridge each day. The repairs involve replacing the superstructure of the bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.