The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, District 10 (KYTC) has provided details about the proposed Kentucky 15 (KY 15) widening project in Jackson.
According to HB Elkins, Public Information Officer, what is being proposed is a four-lane alignment of KY 15 from the end of the current four-lane extending south to the KY 1812/KY 3068 (Main Street) intersection, with a center turn lane and sidewalks along the length of the project. This project would also realign the intersection of KY 15 with Brewer Drive and Lakeside Drive and widen the embankment that forms the dam for Panbowl Lake. Improvements would also be made to Washington Avenue between Main Street and KY 15, including flood control work.
Elkins would add that the KYTC District 10 is currently in the process of acquiring right of way for the project. Only two businesses would be impacted by the project: SEC Auto Sales and Coomer’s Fruit Stand. Those properties will be acquired for the construction and those business will have to relocate. Only one other structure will be impacted, a doublewide up on the bank across the road from the former Pizza Hut location. Final right of way plans is still in development. KYTC District 10 is re-examining the design of the Washington Avenue portion of the project as a result of the flooding last year.
This project will go hand-in-hand with the proposed work on Panbowl Dam near Jackson Inn to ensure safety and help to mitigate future potential flooding. The KYTC hosted a public meeting on January 27th to reveal the findings of an engineering report and discuss planned improvements for the Panbowl Lake dam. Officials from the KYTC provided a full overview of the reports and studies and proposed its recommendations. Infrastructure improvements on Kentucky-15 (KY-15) which serves as the Panbowl Lake dam in Jackson are now in development, with the most significant short-term fix to the dam being a metal retaining wall (sheet piling) placed into the ground to prevent water seeping through the embankment. The sheet piling project would be a vast improvement to the safety of the dam. The General Assembly is considering a proposed highway plan that contains funding to install a sheet pile wall at the west embankment this summer. District 10 personnel have addressed some issues such as replacing debris gates and removing vegetation along the lake’s banks. The study’s other recommendations included: place heavy rock on the embankment; flatten slopes; replace the flap gate on the Washington Avenue outlet channel; add a secondary gate; install a new draw down valve at the east embankment; and widen KY-15. KY-15 separates Panbowl Lake from the North Fork of the Kentucky River and is classified as a high hazard dam that is regulated by the Kentucky Division of Water. KYTC requested hydrological and hydraulic studies and a geotechnical analysis of KY-15, and the Panbowl Lake area following the historic flooding in Jackson.
As of now, the KY 15 widening project is tentatively scheduled to be let for bids in summer 2024. Total construction costs are estimated at $20 million
