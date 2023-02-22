KY 378 in Breathitt County to be closed Saturday, Feb. 25
JACKSON, Ky. – The closure of KY 378 (Frozen Creek) in Breathitt County for a pipe replacement, previously scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, has been rescheduled for this coming Saturday, Feb. 25.
The road will be closed at milepoint 0.5, near the KY 1812 intersection, for replacement of a drainage pipe. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m.
The original closure was rescheduled to allow the Breathitt County state highway crew to address issues caused by heavy rain and flooding last week.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 1419 and KY 205 through Lee City as an alternate route to bypass the work location. Locally-maintained roads are also available for use as a detour.
In case of inclement weather, the project will again be postponed until another suitable date.
