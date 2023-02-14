Drivers who use KY 378 (Frozen Creek) in Breathitt County should prepare to use an alternate route on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The road will be closed at mile point 0.5, near the KY 1812 intersection, for replacement of a drainage pipe. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and should be completed around 4 p.m.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 1419 and KY 205 through Lee City as an alternate route to bypass the work location. Locally maintained roads are also available for use as a detour.
In case of inclement weather, the project will be postponed until another suitable date.
