KY 394 in Breathitt County to be closed Saturday, July 17
JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use KY 394 (Davis Creek) in Breathitt County need to prepare for a road closure on Saturday, July 17. The highway will be blocked at milepoint 0.7 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is 0.7 miles from the KY 378 intersection.
Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 4:30 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
No detour is available, as this section of KY 394 is a dead-end highway. Motorists should plan their trips accordingly. Provisions will be made should emergency vehicles need access to areas beyond the closure point.
Around 30 vehicles use this portion of KY 394 each day.
In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.
