KYMSFA’s Battle of the Regions on the horizon

Check in with the Region-4 Teams
Breathitt county boasts numerous players on each of the rosters
“We believe we have good personnel and we want to put them in positions to succeed.” Coach Mark Payne, Southwestern High School, Region-4, 8th-grade assistant
The Kentucky Middle School Football Association is hosting a “Battle of the Regions” football tournament March 27 & 28 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Region-4’s team opened practice Saturday morning at Hazard High School for a marathon of practices lasting until 5:00 pm.
The boys had a couple of practices in the morning, broke for a lunch very graciously provided them, and then reconvened after lunch for a couple more practices. Players got individual skill work, had team install on both sides of the football, and were coached-up by some of the finest high-school and middle-school football coaches Region-4 had at its disposal.
The teams will practice the next two weekends before convening at their respective hotels the 26th of March, 2021. The games will be played, over that weekend, at East and West Jessamine High Schools with matchups Saturday between the respective Regions. Sunday, the winners will match up with bragging rights on the line and Saturday’s losing teams from the day previous will engage in “consolation” games.
Kenneth “Shorty” Combs is the head coach of Region-4’s, 8th-grade team. Danny Oliver (Belfry MS) is the head coach of the 7th-grade squad.
We were able to catch up with Coach Mark Payne, who is on the varsity coaching staff at Class-5A’s, Southwestern High School in Somerset, Kentucky. He told the Times-Voice,“Both of the Region-4 defenses, 7th and 8th-grade, figure to be stout against the run. Other Regions will have to be efficient and effective through the air to have much offensive success against either grade. We believe it doubtful any of the other teams will have much success against our run box.”
We asked him about how Region-4 looked offensively. Coach Payne said, “Well, its an all-star game and many of these kids haven’t played together before; so the offense will lag behind the play of the defense. That said, we believe Region-4 has very good personnel. We want to put the personnel in positions to succeed.”
Coach G.J. Wooldridge, from North Pulaski and also the Head Coach of the "Team Kentucky’s" FBU Elite Squad (which played for the FBU National Championship this past year), is on the Region-4, 8th-grade coaching staff. He told the newspaper, “While it is true some of these kids are getting used to each other, many of these kids played for me during the run to the championship game this past FBU season.”
Wooldridge continued, “Those practices and game reps may help Region-4 in this tournament. Some of these guys have played quite a bit of football with each other. It could be to our advantage; at least, we certainly hope so.”
Breathitt has several players on each of the Region-4 teams. Breathitt’s representatives, on the eighth-grade team, are Kory Combs, Carson Miller, Chris Neace, Brayden Johnson, and Sawyer Hall.
The seventh-grade, Region-4 All-stars boast as much local flavor. Alex Strong, Tyson Riley, Waylon Abner, Brayden Barnett, and Kylan Combs are all on the roster with the anticipation Carter Hollon will join the 7th-grade team when he gets medically released from his leg injury.
We asked 8th-grade Head Coach, Kenneth “Shorty” Combs for his thoughts, particularly about our "local boys," after the first practice weekend. He told us, “We had several kids show-out and really play well. Along with the usual suspects, I thought Brayden Johnson showed particularly well working at corner today.”
Combs also offered, “Region-4 has impressive talent but so will the other Regions. It really is a dream situation to have this many outstanding players on one roster. I believe my team made some strides today and expect Coach Oliver would say the same about his 7th-graders.”
The teams will reconvene next weekend for another round of marathon practices before reporting to the team hotel on March 26 for the games to follow. The Times-Voice congratulates all of its “local boys” who will represent Region-4 in the “Battle of the Regions.”
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.